Learn about Tucson's roots at its birthday party this Friday

The celebration will feature mariachi music performed by Los Changuitos Feos de Tucson, traditional folklórico dancing by the Cienega High School Folklórico Club, and waila music by Gertie N the T.O. Boyz.

Waila music is the polka-inspired dance music of the Tohono O’odham Nation, Hartmann-Gordon said. The name waila developed from the Spanish word “bailar,” meaning to dance.

Community partners will be providing a range of activities to bring the history of the presidio to life and put Tucson’s community on full display.

Old Pueblo Archaeology, the Chinese Cultural Center, and Buffalo Soldier re-enactors will all be in attendance. The museum wants to capture the diversity of Tucson.

“We have been building up this idea of the community partners, and I am really thrilled this year that we have so many,” Hartmann-Gordon said.

Going into the fall, the museum is looking to expand its educational outreach beyond the downtown presidio and out into local schools.

The “Portable Presidio” program has been in development over the past 15 months and was created in response to the restrictions brought on by the pandemic.