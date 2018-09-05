DANCING AND LESSONS
Scottish Country Dancing Classes — Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave. Learn the social dancing of Scotland that includes reels, jigs, and slow strathspeys. Ages 8-88. Soft-soled shoes. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 13 and 20. $15 per month; $5 per class. First lesson free. 399-8735.
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. 7-7:45 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing; 8-8:30 p.m. intermediate; followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and 20. $7. 327-7895.
I Love Rock and Roll Dance Party with Roadhouse — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rock, country, blues and Zydeco. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 14. $12.50. 529-1000.
Contra Dance — First United Methodist Church, 915 E. Fourth St. Live music. 6:30 p.m. Introductory lesson; 7 p.m. music begins. 6:30-10 p.m. Sept. 15. Donations accepted. 762-6707.
Country Dance Lessons — The Outlaw Saloon, 1302 W. Roger Road. Different dance each month. 7-7:40 p.m. beginners; 7:45-8:30 p.m. intermediate. 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Free. 888-3910.
Green Valley Sock Hop — Canoa Hills Social Center, 3660 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley. DJ - Green Velvet. Rock, country, swing and line dances. BYOB. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 15. $8. 625-3488.
Desert Moon Blues — Movement Culture, 935 E. Ninth St. Local DJ. 8-9 p.m. lessons; 9-midnight open dancing. 8 p.m. Sept. 15. $5. 603-8043.
Afternoon Practilonga — Santa Rita Springs Anza Room, 921 W. Via Rio Fuerte, Green Valley. Argentine Tango dancing. 3-6 p.m. Sept. 16. $5. 625-3488.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Music for the Soul Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. The George Howard Motown and Soul Review. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 21. $12.50. 529-1000.