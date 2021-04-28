Learn what's behind these large-scale works by Tucson sculptors

Several Tucson sculptors will talk about their large-scale pieces that are part of an exhibition at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park on Saturday, May 1.

“Rough Terrain” features 20 works by local and regional artists. It is the inaugural exhibit of SculptureTucson’s sculpture park, positioned next to their offices at the park, in the former home of artist Howard Post, 3482 E. River Road.

The sculpture park, which opened a couple of months ago and complements the nonprofit organization’s Sculpture on the Street program, was meant to showcase the works of local creators.

“There are artists in this town with lots of great sculpture that they haven’t placed anywhere,” said Steve Kimble, one of the founders of SculptureTucson. “We said, ‘Let’s not have them in their backyards. Let’s have them out there for people to see.’”

Julia Arriola, a Tucson artist, will talk about her piece on display, “Savanna Silhouette: Dedicated to Missing Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls,” made in the shape of a dress from 18-gauge steel, copper, brass and found objects, at 12:30 p.m.

She’ll be followed by Hector Ortega, who will talk about his piece, “Constrained Geometries #2” at 1:30 p.m.