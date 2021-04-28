Learn what's behind these large-scale works by Tucson sculptors

Several Tucson sculptors will talk about their large-scale pieces that are part of an exhibition at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park on Saturday, May 1.
“Rough Terrain” features 20 works by local and regional artists. It is the inaugural exhibit of SculptureTucson’s sculpture park, positioned next to their offices at the park, in the former home of artist Howard Post, 3482 E. River Road.
The sculpture park, which opened a couple of months ago and complements the nonprofit organization’s Sculpture on the Street program, was meant to showcase the works of local creators.
“There are artists in this town with lots of great sculpture that they haven’t placed anywhere,” said Steve Kimble, one of the founders of SculptureTucson. “We said, ‘Let’s not have them in their backyards. Let’s have them out there for people to see.’”
Julia Arriola, a Tucson artist, will talk about her piece on display, “Savanna Silhouette: Dedicated to Missing Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls,” made in the shape of a dress from 18-gauge steel, copper, brass and found objects, at 12:30 p.m.
She’ll be followed by Hector Ortega, who will talk about his piece, “Constrained Geometries #2” at 1:30 p.m.
“There’s not a lot of opportunities for us as sculptors here in this state,” Ortega said in a video posted to the SculptureTucson Facebook page. “To see SculptureTucson really take the lead and make something of that ... is priceless for myself and other artists; to have a place to bring our visions and what we make to fruition.”
Alex Heveri will discuss her work, “Goddess of Fire,” a steel figure of a woman with actual fire rising from the top of her head, at 2:30 p.m.
The 30-minute talks are free and open to the public. The exhibition itself is open to the public for viewing by appointment Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. through July 4.
After that, Kimble said SculptureTucson will rotate in new pieces for the next exhibition.
Unlike other sculpture parks, Kimble said, all of the works at Sculpture Tucson’s park are available for sale by the artists.
Schedule a visit through sculpturetucson@gmail.com and find out more about the organization at sculpturetucson.org.