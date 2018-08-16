VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Receptions
Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild First Annual Share Our Walls Exhibit — Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild Art Gallery Williams Center, 5420 E. Broadway. A juried show of Regional Arizona Art. Through Sept. 30. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 30. 299-7294. southernazwatercolorguild.com.
Et Cetera
Intro to Leather work — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Learn the basics to leather tooling with an opportunity to advance in ability and custom handmade leather tooling and stamping. 2:45-5:45 p.m. Aug. 23 and 30. $30. 623-1003. blueravenartschool.com.
Mosaics 3-Tapestry Method — Blue Raven Art School. In this two-session class, learn to use the tapestry mosaic technique to create a basic but beautiful wall hanging. Includes use of tools, small substrate, and adhesives. Students will receive email from instructor in the week before class on what they need to bring. Ages 16 and up. Start collecting your bling-beads, jewelry, enamel, metal stuff like buttons. Register via website or call. 9:30 a.m.-noon. Aug. 24 and 31. $65. 623-1003. andreaedmundson.art.
Experiment Designing with Ink — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Mix and swirl alcohol ink on different surfaces to create designs. Multiple applications and techniques will be explored. Ages 13-18. 4-5 p.m. Aug. 29. 594-5275.