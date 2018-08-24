KIDS STUFF
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Lego Club — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Build with Legos. 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 1. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Science Saturday: Milk and Wool — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Learn how wool is made and did you know that goats also produce milk. We will have a sheep and a goat on site that you will learn about and even pet. Ages 6 and up. Tickets will be available one hour before event. 2-3 p.m. Sept. 1. 594-5200.
Dungeons & Dragons Class — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Learn strategy and theatrical role playing. Ages 10-18. 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Through Oct. 14. $115 for eight classes. 401-4833. troubadourtheatre.com.