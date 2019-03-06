CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Elisabeth Geel — Wilhelm Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Singer-songwriter/guitarist with a selection of originals and international covers. 6-8 p.m. March 14. Free. 900-7166.
Spring Moon Shakuhachi Concert — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Paul Amiel on The shakuhachi, Japan’s traditional bamboo flute. To guarantee a space, advance payment of a non-refundable admission fee of $18 is required. 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 21. $18. 303-3945.
An Evening with The University of Arizona Studio Jazz Band — Directed by Dr. Angelo Versace. 7-9 p.m. March 21. $15. 399-1750.
Popular, rock, country
Touch of Grey — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Classic rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 14. Free. 207-2429.
Green Valley Stage Band — CPAC, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. An eclectic blend of jazz standards from the big band era, as well as jazz interpretations of modern tunes. 7-9 p.m. March 14. $15. 399-1750.
Joe Bourne Presents: Nat King Cole- An Unforgettable Century — CPAC. Great hits from the 40s and 50s. 7-9 p.m. March 15. $25. 399-1750.
Carnivaleros — Monterey Court. Mix blend of Tex-Mex, Zydeco, blues, rock, and Desert Swing. 7-10 p.m. March 15. $5. 207-2429.
An Evening with Bebe Neuwirth — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Broadway theater, film and television. 8-10 p.m. March 15. $55. 621-3341.
Raffi — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Singer, songwriter, producer, author, lecturer, and tireless advocate for children. Sing along to hits as well as new songs. Every advance purchase of two tickets will include an album download. 1-2:30 p.m. March 16. $35.50. 547-3040.
'56 - A Rock 'N Roll Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. From blues-tinged, hip-shakin’ rockers to the sultry, starlight ballads. 2-4 p.m. March 17. $25. 529-1000.
Larry Armstrong and CopperMoon — The Mint, 3540 E. Grant Road. Americana, country classics and originals. 3-4 p.m. March 17. Free. 881-8969.
Ley Line — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Four voices coalesce blending rhythms and influences from Brazil, Latin America and West Africa. 6:30-9 p.m. March 17. $15. 207-2429.
Return to Woodstock — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Watch authentic performances of the biggest and most iconic songs from the Woodstock Event plus learn background about the artists and songs. 6-8 p.m. March 18. $25. 886-9428.
Heather Hardy Band — Monterey Court. In conjunction with TIHAN who provides support for people living with HIV by creating an inclusive network of religious, secular, corporate and non-profit organizations. Entry will be by donation of $20 or more. 7-10 p.m. March 22. 207-2429.