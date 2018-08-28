Here’s a sure thing: When Victor Hugo published “Les Misérables” in 1862, he never considered that his novel about France in the 19th century would become one of the most successful musicals ever to hit the stage.
“Les Miz,” which Broadway in Tucson brings to Centennial Hall Sept. 4-9, was first produced in Paris in 1980. It ran for three months.
Three years later, super-producer Cameron Mackintosh was sent the concept album and was asked to do an English version.
He did just that. “Les Miz” opened in London in 1985. And it’s still running.
The Broadway production opened in 1987 and continued to 2003. And it’s had two revivals since then. It became a movie in 2012.
In Tucson, road shows hit local stages in 1991, ’93, ’99, 2003 and ’06. In 2014, Arizona Onstage Productions mounted a stirring production of the musical. Tickets to all shows over the years were in high demand.
Producers claim that more than 130 million people have seen it in 44 countries and 22 languages.
Clearly, it’s a play with long, long legs.
It is the roadshow of the 2014 Broadway restaging that will hit Centennial Hall. The rejiggering has new staging and new sets inspired by Victor Hugo’s paintings.
What hasn’t changed is the glorious music. Songs such as “I Dreamed a Dream,” “One Day More,” and “Do You Hear the People Sing” still manage to move audiences around the world.
The musical begins in 1815 and zeros in on the story of Jean Valjean, who had been imprisoned for 19 years for stealing bread for his sister’s starving child. When set free on parole, he breaks it and begins a new life. It’s a life that Officer Javert is determined to cut short. Justice must be served. The play covers much of the 19th century, as Valjean creates a life of humanity and kindness while that wicked Javert is relentless in his pursuit.