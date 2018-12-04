FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Life-Size “Coco” Themed Gingerbread House — Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Life-size gingerbread house standing more than 11 feet tall based on the "Coco" Disney movie. Open 24 hours. Through Jan. 2. Free. 1-855-765-7829. casinodelsol.com.
HSSA's Holiday Spaycation — Humane Society of Southern Arizona Spay/Neuter Clinic, 635 W. Roger Road. All month dog spays will be $25 plus $5 e-collar. Dogs must be female, three months to three years of age less than 60 lbs. Call for an appointment. Through Dec. 31. $30. 881-0321. hssaz.org.
Lights of the World Tucson — Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way. Over 45 displays, six million lights, and free carnival rides. 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Through Jan. 2. $24.99. 1-602-252-6771. tucson.lightsoftheworldus.com.
Reel Tucson Christmas — The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. Open mic night for local filmmakers. Holiday themed films. 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 13. $5. 882-0204. stradacompany.org.
Boy Scout Troop 770 Christmas Tree Sale — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. A nice selection of beautiful trees offered at varying prices. Proceeds benefit American Legion Post 109 sponsored Boy Scout Troop 770's numerous scouting endeavors including sending these fine young Americans to summer camp. 2-8 p.m. Dec. 14 and 21; Noon-6 p.m. Dec. 16 and 23; 8-10 p.m. Dec. 15 and 22. $100. 484-4340.
Auxiliary Fish Fry — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Fried or baked fish, taters, slaw, home made cobbler and beverage. $5 child's plate. Smoke free, child friendly dining room. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Dec. 14. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.
Holiday Nights — Tohono Chul Park, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte. Stroll along paths garlanded with over a million twinkling lights while musicians and artists perform throughout the Gardens. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15. $16. 742-4655. tohonochulpark.org.
Vail Jingle Trail 5k and Santa's Little Helper 1k — Cienega High School, 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Road, Vail. A cross country course on the High School campus. Music and refreshments. 8:45-10 a.m. Dec. 15. $25. 820-6447. taggrun.com.
Holiday Express with Santa — Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole Ave. Talk with Santa and get a photo with Santa in front of Locomotive 1673. While waiting in line to see Santa there will be various activities and art tables for kids to pass the time. Santa arriving at 10 a.m. Mariachi Innovación. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 15. Free. 623-2223. tucsonhistoricdepot.org.
Whiskey and Wine in the Old West — Kief-Joshua Vineyards-Willcox, 4923 E. Arzberger Road, Willcox. Price includes souvenir glass, five wine tastes, a shot glass and five distillery tastes. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 15. $20. 455-5582. kj-vineyards.com.
Genealogy One-on-One — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. An hour of individualized, one-on-one assistance with your genealogy research from a member of the Pima County Genealogy Society. 1-3 p.m. Dec. 17. Free. 594-5305. library.pima.gov.
Abbett Game Night — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Board games and card games. All ages. 6-7 p.m. Dec. 18. Free. 594-5200.
Social Hour — North Italia, 2995 E. Skyline Drive. Social meet-up for 60 and up singles. 4-6 p.m. Dec. 19. $10. 299-1600. singletariansocial.com.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Dinner, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Dec. 21. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.