VISUAL ARTS
Casino Del Sol’s Life-Size “Coco”-Themed Gingerbread House — Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Life-size gingerbread house standing more than 11 feet tall based on the "Coco" Disney movie. Open 24 hours. Through Jan. 2. Free. 1-855-765-7829. casinodelsol.com.
Viewing of the Sugary Sweet Candy Cactus Garden — The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, 15000 N. Secret Springs Drive, Marana. See the resort lobby’s life-size, sugary sweet, giant edible cactus garden created with vibrant and flavorful fondant by a team of ten Ritz-Carlton culinarians, collaborating in sweet tribute to the inspiring flora and fauna of the Dove Mountain region. Open 24 hours. Dec. 27. Free. 572-3401. ritzcarlton.com.
Encaustic Painting and Collage Workshop — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Encaustic is the use of heat- and pigment-infused beeswax on a painting or collage. Explanations of tools, materials, and techniques. Bring collage materials including photographs and 2 dimensional personal keepsakes. All other materials will be provided. Lunch is not included. Pre-registration required. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 29. $145. 623-1003. blueravenartschool.com.
Animal Month — Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Collection of animal artwork and gifts featuring cows, birds, dogs, horses, desert wildlife, and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 1-31. Free. 615-3001. madaras.com.
Make 'n Take: Herbal Soaps — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Help your skin and the world by making lotion using pollinator friendly herbs. 11 a.m.-noon. Jan. 4. Free. 594-5285.