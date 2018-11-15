FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Lights of the World Tucson — Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way. Over 45 displays, six million lights, and free carnival rides. 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Through Jan. 2. $24.99. 1-602-252-6771. tucson.lightsoftheworldus.com.
National Pet Cancer Awareness month at HSSA — Humane Society of Southern Arizona Spay/Neuter Clinic, 635 W. Roger Road. Reduced cost spay and neuter for pets. Pets must be three months to three years and weigh less than 60lbs. Call for an appointment. Through Nov. 30. $25 plus $5 e-collar; $15 for cats plus $2 e-collar. 881-0321. hssaz.org.
Bingo Night at WomanKraft Art Center! — WomanKraft Art Center, 388 S. Stone Ave. Prizes include plants, art, homemade treats and more. Refreshments will be served. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 23. $5. 629-9976. womankraft.org.
Magical Cirque Christmas — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Magic, circus acts, and Christmas carols with live musicians on stage. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 26. $29-$99. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Read Between the Wines: A Wine Tasting Benefit — Sand-Reckoner, 510 N. Seventh Ave., Unit 170. Presented by Make Way for Books. Wine tasting, paired with hand selected artisan cheeses and gourmet food tastes, live music and silent auction. 21 and up. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 27. $35. 398-6451. makewayforbooks.org.
Physics Phun Night — Physics and Atmospheric Sciences, 1118 E. Fourth St. Experience burning bubbles, dancing flames, speaker balloons, bed of nails and the flying bear. 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 28. Free. 626-0259. w3.physics.arizona.edu.
Reveille Men's Chorus presents Island of Misfit Toys concert — Leo Rich Theatre, 260 S. Church Ave. Song and dance with barbershop, pop, opera and traditional holiday songs. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov 30 and Dec. 1; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 1, 2. $20 advance; $25 event weekend. 304-1758. reveillemenschorus.org.