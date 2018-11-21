FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Lights of the World Tucson — Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way. Over 45 displays, six million lights, and free carnival rides. 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Through Jan. 2. $24.99. 1-602-252-6771. tucson.lightsoftheworldus.com.
"A Fist Full of Christmas" Wild West Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Pinnacle Peak Pistoleros wild west show about the magic of Christmas. Family friendly. 7-7:30 and 8-8:30 p.m. Nov. 29-30, Dec. 1, 2, 5-7. Through Jan. 6. $5. 398-5618. wildweststuntshow.com.
Holiday Open House — La Plaza Shoppes, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road. La Plaza Shoppes are extending their hours. Live music, twinkling lights, sweets and savories. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 30; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 722-4412.
Boy Scout Troop 770 Christmas Tree Sale — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. A nice selection of beautiful trees offered at varying prices. Proceeds benefit American Legion Post 109 sponsored Boy Scout Troop 770's numerous scouting endeavors including sending these fine young Americans to summer camp. 2-8 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 7; Noon-6 p.m. Dec. 2; 8-10 p.m. Dec. 1. Through Dec. 23. $100. 484-4340.
Holiday Nights — Tohono Chul Park, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte. Stroll along paths garlanded with over a million twinkling lights while musicians and artists perform throughout the Gardens. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7. Through Dec. 15. $16. 742-4655. tohonochulpark.org.
Angels Too Marketplace Craft Show — La Paloma, 8140 E. Golf Links Road. Handmade holiday crafts, wood and metal art, quilts, jewelry, baked goods and more. Over 50 vendors in an indoor venue. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2. Free. 275-8201. angelstoomarketplace.com.
Nordic Fair — Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 E. Pima St. Norwegian, Swedish, Danish and Finnish clubs and individual vendors selling ethnic foods, baked goods, Scandinavian crafts and collectibles. Folk dancers and musicians. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 834-4359. tucsonnordicfair.com.
CULTIVATE Tucson 2018 Holiday Pop-Up Market — All Saints Building, 415 S. Sixth Ave. Shop local to meet Tucson’s independent designers, makers and shops. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 1-480-216-5400. cultivatetucson.com.
Healing Fair — United Fellowship Chapel, 4718 E. Hawthorne St. Over a dozen healing modalities from different healers. Energy Healing, Reiki, Iridology, Thought Field Therapy, Crystals, St. John of God Bed, and more. $10 for a 15-minute healing. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 1. 603-0407. unitedfellowshipchapel.org.
Shop Local Mingle & Jingle — The Copper Room a Randolph Golf Course, 600 S. Alvernon Way. Meet, greet and shop with local businesses, vendors and artisans. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 791-4161.
Tamale Festival — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Tamale contest, local entertainment, food vendors, artisan vendors, farmers market and family fun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 324-9241. casinodelsol.com.
Hanukkah Hot Chocolate 5K/1K Fun Run — The Tucson J, 3800 E. River Road. This is a non-timed 5K/1K run that you can run or walk. No pets. 8-10 a.m. Dec. 2. $20. 299-3000, Ext. 251. tucsonjcc.org.
Arizona National Guard Muster and Family Expo — Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way. Honoring the service and sacrifice of all Arizona veterans and pay tribute to the 100-year anniversary of the end of WWI. Includes a vendor expo, live music, food trucks, a 150 car and motorcycle show, military static displays, and a flyover by our very own Arizona Air National Guard. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 2. Free. 1-602-267-2555. dema.az.gov.
Party with the Pets — Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. PACC is thanking voters for making the new building possible. Come see the improvements your tax dollars made. Glitter tattoos, rock painting, make treats and toys for pets, petting zoo, music, giveaways, games, behind the scenes tours and adoptable pets. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2. Free. 724-5900. webcms.pima.gov.
Sips for SavetheSaveable.com — Arizona Wine Collective, 4280 N. Campbell Ave., Suite 155. Sample five Arizona wines with snacks to raise funds for Save the Saveable. Ages 21 and up. 4-6 p.m. Dec. 2. $25. 329-8595. eventbrite.com.
Feliz NaviDog — Martin Drug Co., 300 E. Congress St. Are you on the naughty list? Celebrate with HSSA with grown-up fun for you and your dog. Get your photo with Bad Santa, drink specials, spiked hot chocolate and watch "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." 21 and up. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2. Free. 321-3704. facebook.com.
Messiah Sing -In — Christ Community Church, 530 S. Pantano Road. The audience is the chorus accompanied by an orchestra led by Ellior Jones. Christmas carols and Handel's Messiah. 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Donations appreciated. 296-8501. tucsonsingin.org.
So This is Christmas: A Holiday Spectacular — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Songs, Christmas trees and real snowfall. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 3. $30. 825-2818. dvpac.net.
Under the Streetlamp — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Favorite holiday tunes plus songs from the American Radio Songbook. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 3. $49-$89.50. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Vista's Walk to Bethlehem — Vista de la Montana United Methodist Church, 3001 E. Miravista Lane. Celebrate the meaning of Christmas. Visit vistaumc.org for reservations. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 5-7. Free. 825-1985. vistaumc.org.
Luminaria Nights — Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. La Cocina and Old Town Artisans will stay open late for dinner and shopping. 4-7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. $5. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.