CONCERTS
Popular, rock, country
Golden Oldies: A Rock & Roll Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Relive those rockin’ days of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. 6-8 p.m. May 2. $23.95. 529-1000.
Nicky Jam — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Reggae ton. 8-11 p.m. May 2. $60. 1-855-765-7829.
Wild Cat Jazz Band: An All New Roaring 20's Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall. Music and dance of the Prohibition Era. 6-8 p.m. May 4. $25. 529-1000.
Mariachi Cinco de Mayo — The Gaslight Music Hall. Compañia de Danza Folklorica Arizona and El Mariachi Tapatio de Tucson celebrating a milestone in Mexican history with a patriotic flourish of traditional song and dance. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. May 5. $25. 529-1000.
Ultimate Manilow Tribute — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. 6-8 p.m. May 6. $22.95. 886-9428.
RamseyRoberson — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Covers and originals. 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 7. Free. 207-2429.
Oh for the Love of Music: Jam Sessions for Musicians — The Gaslight Music Hall. Open to musicians of all sizes, skills, and status. Join local musicians and fellow music lovers. 5:30-7:30. May 8. Free. 529-1000.
Live from Laurel Canyon — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Songs and stories of American folk rock. 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 8. $29-$49. 547-3040.
Touch of Grey — Monterey Court. Classic rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 9. Free. 207-2429.