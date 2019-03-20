CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Asere: A Fiesta Cubana — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Musicians and dancers of the Havana Cuba All-Stars showcasing a rich culture with different rhythms and melodies from “Son Cubano” to cha cha cha and rumba. 7-9 p.m. March 31. $24-$49. 547-3040.
Tucson Field of Steel 11.0 — Catalina Foothills High School Gym, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. Jazz Pan and vibraphonist, Gary Gibson. 7:30-9 p.m. April 5. Free. 870-5301.
Popular, rock, country
Amber Norgaard Band — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Rock and Americana. 7-10 p.m. March 29. $5. 207-2429.
Elvis: The '68 Comeback Special — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. A salute to the original NBC production of “Elvis” featuring full band performances as well as the intimate “unplugged” acoustic set and the stories behind the moment the King returned. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. March 30. $30. 529-1000.
Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Tribute. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 30. $39-$75. 547-3040.
P.D. Ronstadt and the Company — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Folk, blues and jazz. 6-9 p.m. March 31. $5. 207-2429.
Kansas: Point of Know Return 40th Anniversary Celebration — Fox Tucson Theatre. Rock. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 2. $49-$114. 547-3040.
NEEDTOBREATHE: Acoustic Live Tour — Fox Tucson Theatre. Southern rock. 7-9 p.m. April 3. $35-$79. 547-3040.
Bountiful Bluegrass and Roots Band — Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada, Green Valley. Americana bluegrass and root with progressive country. 1-2 p.m. April 5. Free. 594-5295.
Classic Albums Live: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers- Damn the Torpedoes — Fox Tucson Theatre. Albums Live takes classic albums and recreates them live, on stage note for note, cut for cut. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 5. $27-$47. 547-3040.