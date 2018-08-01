CONCERT
Classical
The Endicott Players: The Poets Speak - Music of the Schumanns and Brahms — Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. A concert of masterpieces from the Romantic era including Clara Schumann's Adagio, Robert Schumann's Kinderszenen, Op. 15, Kulmann Lieder, Op. 104, and Liederkreis, Op. 39, and Johannes Brahms' Sonata in G Major, Op. 78. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 12. Free. 1-781-454-9198. pameladellal.com.
DANCE
“100 Year Plan” live art performance — Museum of Contemporary Art, 265 S. Church Ave. Through a web of live and live-stream performance, immersive installation, HD videos, websites and wearables, 100 Year Plan follows two characters who wish to leave their physical bodies for an idealized digital realm. Admission includes light snacks and refreshments. 7-8 p.m. Aug. 11 and 18. $10. 624-5019. moca-tucson.org.