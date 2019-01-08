The pretty brilliant playwright Sarah Ruhl (“Eurydice,” “The Clean House”) has explored her farcical side with “Stage Kiss,” which Live Theatre Workshop opens in previews on Thursday, Jan. 10.
The play-within-a-play finds two actors, referred to only as He and She, who have been cast opposite each other. They were once lovers. And they’ll be doing a lot of kissing in the play they’re rehearsing.
The fire they once had flares up, and that presents some problems. She’s married. He’s in a relationship.
“It’s all very silly, and often wickedly clever,” Variety said about the play.
“The relationship between acting and living has been one of Ruhl’s favorite subjects, and she melds it here with a consideration of the chasm between the intense tormented love of the young (or the overly romantic) versus the quieter but sustainable love of a respectful marriage.”
Director Sabian Trout has pulled together a cast that is especially adept at comedy: Shanna Brock, Stephen Frankenfield, Matt Copley, Keith Wick, Michael Woodson, Janet Roby and Jubilee Reynolds.
Previews are 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 10 and 11; opening is 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12. Regular performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 16. There will be an additional 3 p.m. matinee Feb. 16.
Live Theatre Workshop is at 5317 E. Speedway. Tickets are $20, with discounts available. For more information, call 327-4242 or visit livetheatreworkshop.org