Live Theatre Workshop gives some much-needed joy

Our spirits need lifting these days.
And that is exactly what Live Theatre Workshop is doing with its very silly, and very joyous, production of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”
Now, don’t panic. This is part of LTW’s “Drive-in Theatre.” The expansive parking lot has a stage set up and you can tune your radio into a frequency that will allow you to hear the play while sitting in your car. Some folks even bring lawn chairs and settle down in front of their cars — the show is loud enough to hear when outside.
The family show by Vail’s Richard Gremel has become a bit of a tradition at LTW. The story is simple: Dancer (Amanda Gremel) and Snowflake (Michael Martinez) have to generate enough holiday cheer to create the energy needed to pull Santa up on the computer so he can deliver his Christmas message.
They do that with music. Holiday songs that most of us know. We are encouraged to sing along with abandon, and the words are printed on a big screen and in the programs. At the Dec. 12 opening, the audience did that with gusto — we rolled down our windows and heard them belt out such classics as “Jingle Bells,” “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” and “Frosty the Snowman.”
There’s lots of silliness, a reading of “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas,” a futile attempt to make Christmas cookies and dancing that was just gleeful.
Martinez and Gremel don’t hold back with the physical humor. The play is light, fun, and funny. And that’s just what we need to lessen the load of the year.
Penzi
Penzi
Penzi
Penzi
Penzi
Penzi
Penzi
Penzi
Penzi
Penzi
Penzi
Penzi
Mapenzi
Mapenzi
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Kathleen Allen has written about the arts in Tucson for more than two decades.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!