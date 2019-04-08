Two hours of songs by Patsy Cline. What’s not to love?
That’s what Live Theatre Workshop gives us in “Always, Patsy Cline.”
The Ted Swindley-penned play is based on the friendship between country crooner Cline and mega-fan Louise. The two met at a Cline concert and became fast friends, ending up spending the evening and next morning together. They never met again, but they corresponded. Cline would sign her letters “Always, Patsy Cline.”
Amanda Gremel is a pleasant surprise as Cline. Her voice is strong, but it is Cline’s personality and essence that she caught so well.
Samantha Cormier played Louise with a sass and a Texas twang. She provided much of the play’s humor.
Annette Hillman's direction underscored the friendship between the two women and she made sure the humor was as present as the music.
There’s much to love about this play, but here’s what surprised us most: the six-person band did justice to the music and never overpowered the singing. And the sound (by Brian McElroy) was as smooth as the songs.
Gremel changed costumes just about as much as Cher, and costumer Sierra Adamo gave us pieces that spoke to who Cline was in each stage of her career — starting with a cheesy cowgirl get-up, to a more sophisticated and together look as her fame grew. Jason Jamerson’s set never made us wonder why one half was a homey kitchen, the other a honky tonk where Cline would take the stage.
All wasn’t perfect: Cormier sometimes upstaged Gremel with her antics, which were very funny (how she makes putting sugar, lots of sugar, in tea such a stitch is beyond us), but they drew attention away from Gremel.
But that’s kind of quibbling. “Always, Patsy Cline,” isn’t particularly revelatory, nor does it have much depth. But it celebrates this wonderful friendship and it features a cool band and more than two dozen songs. Like we said, what’s not to love?