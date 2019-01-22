HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Offers group discussion and support. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Healthy Living with Ongoing Health Conditions — The Highlands at Dove Mountain, 4949 W. Heritage Club Blvd., Marana. Interactive workshop for those living with ongoing health conditions and their caregivers. Ages 55 and over. 1-3:30 p.m. Jan. 28. $20. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Group discussions and support with other Widows and Widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Knee Joints to Last a Lifetime — Murphy-Wilmot Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. An overview of non-surgical techniques for keeping your lower body joints healthy throughout life. 1-2 p.m. Jan. 31. 594-5420. library.pima.gov.
TMC Survive Well: Living with Cancer Symposium — Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa, 800 E. Sunrise Drive. Tucson Medical Center and Mayo Clinic cancer physicians and oncology service providers. Free symposium for all stages of cancer fighters and those that support them. Call for full agenda. 8 a.m.-noon. Feb. 2. 324-4876. tmcaz.com.