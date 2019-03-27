Opening
“Blood Wedding” — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Federico García Lorca is a poet, whether he’s writing prose, poetry or a play. His gorgeous “Blood Wedding,” which The Scoundrel and Scamp is staging, evokes the rhythms and passions of flamenco to tell the tragic story of a woman and the two men who love her. Lorca employs surrealism and Spanish folklore to tell the tale. Bryan Rafael Falcón directs. Ages 14 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 28-30, April 4 and 5; 2-4 p.m. March 31. Through April 14. $28. 448-3300, scoundrelandscamp.org.
“Simon Peter: Passion Play of Tucson” — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. After a 15-year break, the musical version of the passion play is back, reworked and smaller. The Community Players is staging the piece. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays through April 21. $18. 887-6239, communityplayerstucson.org.
Last chance
“American Mariachi” — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Arizona Theatre Company stages a joyous production of this José Cruz González play. Set in the 1970s, it is about a teen girl who wants to learn mariachi music so she can play it for her mother, who has Alzheimer’s. That music is the only thing that reaches her mother. Christopher Acebo directs and the cast is made up of Christen Celaya, Satya Jnani Chavez, Diana Burbano, Danny Bolero, Alicia Coca, Eduardo Enrikez, Osiris Cuen, Marlene Montes and Sol Castillo. Final performances are 7:30-10 p.m. March 28-30; 2-4:30 p.m. March 28 and 30. $25. 622-2823, arizonatheatre.org.
“Richard III” — Marroney Theatre-UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. Arizona Repertory Theatre does justice to Shakespeare’s “Richard III.” Richard is the Bard’s most vile villain as he lies, manipulates and murders to get the crown. Brent Gibbs directs and Connor McKinley Griffin embraces Richard’s evilness in a can’t-forget performance. It runs about 2½ hours. Final performances are 7:30-10 p.m. March 29 and 30; 1:30-4 p.m. March 31. $17-$28. 621-1162, theatre.arizona.edu.
“The Secret Garden” — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Some stories, happily, never go away. This is one of them — “The Secret Garden” is a book penned more than a century ago by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Marsha Norman and Lucy Simon took the story and made a musical out of it and Arts Express is staging it, with Nancy Davis Booth directing. The story, full of mystery, heartbreak and hope, is about Mary, a 10-year-old who longs for the love she doesn’t get. When her parents die, she moves from India to England to settle with a wealthy, widowed uncle, Archibald Craven. There she discovers a secret garden, a friend and happiness. Final performances are 7-9:30 p.m. March 29 and 30; 2-4:30 p.m. March 30 and 31. $20. 319-0400.
“The Belle of Tombstone” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Go back to the days of barroom brawls, stagecoach robberies and high-stepping saloon girls. Call for show dates and times. Through March 31. $22.95. 886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com.
“Time Stands Still” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. This Donald Margulies play about a photographer recouping from a war injury and her internal and external struggles gets a bang-up staging by Live Theatre. Carley Elizabeth Preston and Christopher Younggren give performances that are honest and moving. Eva Tessler directs. Final performances are 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 28-30. $20. 327-4242, livetheatreworkshop.org.
“The Happy Hour”— The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. Off-Nite Theatre stages this new musical by Michael Fenlason and Bradley Eaton. After a wildly successful third quarter, a manager of a large company’s division takes his staff out to a celebratory happy hour. High jinks ensue as the brand new employee Celena learns more than she ever wanted to about her new co-workers. The cast is made up of Andrew Baughman, Timothy Foran, Karl Haas, Louise Kendra Lohmann, Jamie Elyse Mellan, Cisiany Olivar, Alexander Robinson and Carrie Ragsdale-Silverman; Ragsdale-Silverman directs. Final performance is 7-8:30 p.m. April 1. $15. 882-0204.
Continuing
“Menopause the Musical” — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. You may think there isn’t much that is funny or musical about menopause. This show will likely change your mind. Four women of a certain age go through 25 songs to discuss chocolate cravings, hot flashes, memory loss and more. The songs of parodies of such tunes as “Puff the Magic Dragon” (“Puff, My God, I’m Draggin’”), “Staying Alive” (“Stayin’ Aware/Night Sweatin’”) and “Don’t Say Nothin’ Bad About My Baby” (“Don’t Say Nothin’ Bad About My Body”).” 6-8 p.m. March 28 and 29, April 1-4; 2-4 p.m. March 31. $30-$40. 529-1000, gaslightmusichall.com.
“Hay Fever” — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. The Santa Cruz Shoestring Players stages Noël Coward’s wit-filled play. It takes us to an English country manor where members of the out-there Bliss family have gathered for a weekend. It gets a bit wackier than usual because each has invited a guest. 7-9 p.m. March 29, 30, April 4, 5; 3-5 p.m. March 31. $20. 399-1750.