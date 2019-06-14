Jazz and world
Live at Lunchtime — Jácome Plaza Downtown, 101 N. Stone Ave. Grab lunch downtown and listen to some tunes at lunchtime. June 20: Mark Marlatt, June 25: Rudy Cortese, June 27: Mark Marlatt. Noon-1:30 p.m. June 20, 25 and 27. Free. 268-9030.
Popular, rock, country
Golden Oldies: A Rock and Roll Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Relive those rockin’ days of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. 6-8 p.m. June 20 and 27. $23.95. 529-1000.
The Music of The Blues Brothers — The Gaslight Music Hall. Charlie Hall and Mike Yarema, tribute concert. 6-8 p.m. June 21. $25. 529-1000.
The New Coolers — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Blues, soul and Funk. 7-10 p.m. June 21. $5. 207-2429.
Celebrating 60 Years of Motown — The Gaslight Music Hall. Joe Bourne, and his dynamic 9-piece band. 6-8 p.m. June 22. $25. 529-1000.
Motown Magic — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. This show jives through the decades of Motown chart topping hit artists and groups. 7:30-9 p.m. June 22. $30. 825-2818.