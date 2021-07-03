Luxury picnic companies contend with Tucson heat to make magical memories

Guadalupe Zepeda, the owner of Palafox Projects, encourages her clients to book picnics between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. or at 8 a.m. due to the extreme heat in the summer months.

“I’ll call the customers and say, ‘Are you sure you want to do it at 12 o'clock? Because it's very, very, very hot.’ Then I will offer a big umbrella and more water, or look for shade (at the park) for the picnic,” Zepeda said.

To local picnic planners, Tucson’s occasional unpredictable weather is the most challenging part of running a picnic business. Some of Washburn’s picnics are planned at least a month in advance, which she says makes it difficult to gauge what the weather will be like on the day of the event.

Zepeda came face-to-face with unpredictable weather this past spring when she was setting up a large luxury picnic for about 30 people and a storm rolled in and “destroyed everything,” she said. Because of the storm, she lost two large umbrellas and some wicker furniture.

Instead of packing up the remaining setup, Zepeda told her client to give her 30 minutes and she would start over and reset the arrangement for the event. Zepeda says she ended up losing money that day because of the destroyed items and although she’s not rich, she feels rich with the opportunity to create beautiful picnics.