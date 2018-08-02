DINNER THEATER
Murder at the Cactus Casino- Interactive Murder Mystery Show — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Live music and chase scenes. When you arrive, you’re given a new name, a new identity for the evening so feel free to play along. It’s like the game of Clue played live all around you. Price includes dinner and show. 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays. $39. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535. thedinnerdetective.com.
MAGIC
Magic of John Shryock and Mari Lynn — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. A Vegas-style magic show. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 13. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
THEATER
GNATMAN!! — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Mammoth City can breathe a sigh of relief now that Gnatman has captured the sinister Jester and this Master of Mayhem is safely behind bars. Or is he? Call for show dates and times. Through Aug. 26. $21.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Red by John Logan (BTL Festival of Plays) — Studio Theatre at The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. During the creation of the monumental Seagram murals, world renowned abstract expressionist Mark Rothko and his young assistant Ken, battle over the meaning and relevance of modern art. Not intended for children. Last chance. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 9; 2-4 p.m. Aug. 11. $23. 468-1664. bennetttheatrelab.com. Bennett TheatreLab.
The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown — Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. A he sang/she sang poignant tale of romance gone right and then wrong between a hip, Jewish New York writer, and his struggling actress girlfriend his Shiksa Goddess. 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 10, 11, 17; 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 12. Through Aug. 26. $25. 207-2491. roadrunnertheatrecompany.org.
Agnes of God by John Pielmeier — Studio Theatre at The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Agnes of God explores the arrest of a young nun examined by a court-appointed psychiatrist. Startling revelations force the Doctor, the Mother Superior, and Novice to question the meaning of faith and the power of love. Not intended for children. Last chance. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 10; 2-4 p.m. Aug. 12. $23. 468-1664. bennetttheatrelab.com. Bennett TheatreLab.
Gutenberg The Musical - A NotThoseWrightBrothers Production — The Little Theatre- Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. In this two-man musical spoof, a pair of aspiring playwrights perform a backers’ audition for their new project - a big, splashy musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg. Tickets available at NotThoseWrightBrothers.com. 7:30-9:15 p.m. Aug. 10, 11, 17. Through Aug. 19. $20. 275-0245. notthosewrightbrothers.com. Not Those Wright Brothers.
Mime & Scene Showcase (BTL Festival of Plays) — Studio Theatre at The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Mime artists, Rick Wamer and Grant Bashore. TheatreLab students ranging from their first through third years will be performing challenging scenes from Shakespeare and contemporary works. Not intended for children. Last chance. 7:30-9:30 Aug. 11. $23. 468-1664. bennetttheatrelab.com. Bennett TheatreLab.
Rockin' Cinderella — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Cinderella set in the 1950s, when the Burger Palace King throws a sock hop to find a girl for his son. Cinderella's fairy godmother comes to the rescue so Cinderella can go to the sock hop until midnight. She leaves a shoe behind and the Burger Palace Prince has to find the love of his life. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 19. $10. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org. Live Theatre Workshop.