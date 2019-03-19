Bodies float. People disappear. Some are cut in half.
It’s “The Illusionists,” and the show with five magic makers is coming to Centennial Hall.
They will do card tricks that wow, a death-defying escape in the nick of time, and an arrow ripping through an apple on a person’s head. And there will be audience participation — be prepared to be pulled up on stage and hammer a board sitting on top of a man lying on a bed of nails. He’ll want you to hammer him hard. At least, all of these illusions have happened in other shows. Who knows, they might have some new tricks up their sleeves.
This co-presentation between Broadway in Tucson and UA Presents is 8 p.m. Friday, and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. on the University of Arizona campus. Tickets are $29 to $140 at uapresents.org or 800-745-3000. You can avoid the hefty Ticketmaster charge if you buy them in person at the Centennial Hall Box Office. Runs 2 1/2 hours with one intermission.