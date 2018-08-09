VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Openings
Our Sister's Keeper Photographic Exhibition — Saint Philip's Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Marie Plakos’s photography illustrates the beauty and strength of women even though they face the many challenges of economic hardships, hunger, lack of adequate health care, and physical abuse. Through Oct. 21. 299-6421. stphilipstucson.org.
Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild First Annual Share Our Walls Exhibit — Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild Art Gallery Williams Center, 5420 E. Broadway. A juried show of Regional Arizona Art. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Aug. 23-Sept. 30. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 30. 299-7294. southernazwatercolorguild.com.
Et Cetera
Pictorial exhibition Open House II — Consulate General of Mexico, 135 W. Cardwell St., Nogales. Karla Osete, Alma Rodríguez, Miguel A. López, Luis D. Amaya, Faith Posey, Byanca Parra, Yolanda Burgos, students of Estudio Guerrero, who have been led by Nogalian artist Daniel Guerrero. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17. 287-2521. consulmex.sre.gob.mx.
Making Books With Movable Pages — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Learn how to make a book with surprising and interactive pages. Ages 13 and up. Call to register. 1-2 p.m. Aug. 18. 594-5200.