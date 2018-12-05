VISUAL ARTS
Mosaics 1-Using Found and Personal Items — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Create a small mosaic using your found and personal items. Learn the Direct Method. Register online. Ages 16 and up. 9:30 a.m.-noon. Dec. 14 and 21. $65. 623-1003. andreaedmundson.art.
Make 'n Take: greeting cards — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Making greeting cards using collage and other techniques. For adults. Register by visiting the information desk or calling 594-5285. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Free.
Make Christmas Ornaments from Gourds, Pods and Devil's Claw — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Make ornaments from products grown in the garden. Dec. 15. $5 suggested donation. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
Miniature Book Making class — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Create delightful small books which make playful and personalized gifts for any occasion. Ages 13 and up. Registration required. 1-2 p.m. Dec. 15. Free. 594-5200.
Natural Wreath Making Workshop — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. Use natural materials such as mesquite beans, devil’s claw, pine cones, acorns, herbs, and greenery from our gardens to create unique holiday wreaths. Materials and space are limited. Online registration required. 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15. $15. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Board Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson - Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Choose a design and we will provide the stencil. Cost of class includes all materials, vinyl stencils for text/picture and full instructions. Ages 15 and up. This class requires a 24 hour advance registration in order to have custom stencils available. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 15; 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Dec. 23. $35 per design. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
ArtNow! with Tra Bouscaren and Gal Amiram — Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. MOCA Artists-in-Residence Tra Bouscaren and Gal Amiram will discuss their artistic practices in a panel discussion format with MOCA Tucson Executive Director and Chief Curator Ginger Shulick Porcella. 6-7 p.m. Dec. 18. $10. 624-5019. moca-tucson.org.
MOCA Winter Solstice Celebration — Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson. Indoor and outdoor performances, art installations, video screenings and projections, hands-on art-making activities, tarot readings, music, a bonfire, cash bar, and food. 8-11 p.m. Dec. 21. Free. 624-5019. moca-tucson.org.