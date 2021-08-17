Making posole crab salad suited for any season

Sometimes what your palate wants isn’t in sync with the season.

I woke up the other day with a hunger for posole, the classic soup of hominy, pork or chicken, and a lot of highly-flavored garnishes. My palate wanted posole’s flavors, but I didn’t want its satisfying goodness. Too steamy outside for a hot soup for supper.

Over the course of the day,

I tried to dissuade my palate about the posole. I suggested a variety of other dishes — chilaquiles, enchiladas, tostadas — but my palate held firm. Posole or nothing, it said, its little arms crossed firmly across its tiny chest.

Well, all right then. I’d satiate my palate’s hunger in another way.

You may not keep a can of hominy on hand, but I do. Sometimes I like a bowl of buttered hominy enlivened with lots of cracked pepper for dinner, and I never know when that hunger will hit. So there’s always a can stashed in my pantry somewhere.

Hominy, of course, is nixtalmalized corn — dried corn kernels that have been simmered and soaked in alkaline water, usually calcium hydroxide or slaked lime, so the hard outer shell slips off. I’ve nixtalmalized my own corn kernels in the past, as a culinary experiment; it’s not hard to do, but it is time-consuming.