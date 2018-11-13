NIGHTLIFE
Zona Libre Band: Salsa and Bachata Dance Lessons — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. 8:30-9:30 Dance class; 9:30-midnight open dancing. All ages. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Nov. 23 and 30. $5. 444-0439.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Nov. 26 . Free. 775-2337.
Mamas' Got Funk — Revel Wine and Beer, 416 E. Ninth St. Mitzi Cowell, Sabra Faulk, Connie Brannock and special guest Gary Love. 8-10 p.m. Nov. 27. Free. 339-3494.
Connie Brannock and Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz featuring Carl Cherry, Tyrone Williams and Gary Love. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Free. 628-8533.
Potty Mouth Pottery — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Fee includes studio fee, glazing and firing of pottery. Pottery purchase of choice at event. Ages 21 and up. BYOB. 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 30. $10. 790-1100.