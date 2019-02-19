Ready for a trip to a Greek Island?
Or how about ABBA music?
You get both when Pima Community College stages the musical “Mamma Mia!”
Sure, it’s been on Tucson stages aplenty. But who can resist that title song? Or “Honey, Honey,” “SOS” and “Super Trouper?”
You know the story: Sophie has grown up on that island with a single mother. She’s about to get married and she longs to have her father there. Reading her mom’s diary, she discovers there are three men who could be her father. So she secretly invites them all to the wedding.
Song, dance and love ensue.
Todd Poelstra directs, Mickey Nugent choreographs. The PCC Pit Orchestra provides the live music.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through March 3. There will be sing-along performances on Feb. 22 and March 1.
It’s at the PCC Center for the Arts Proscenium Theatre on the west campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Tickets are $24, with discounts available.
For more information, call 206-6986.