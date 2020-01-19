Marana's Bedroxx Bowling to close Jan. 31

Bedroxx Bowling survived the two-plus-years economic nightmare of the Ina Road/Interstate 10 project, but on Sunday, the Marana business made it official: Its run as one of the area’s most popular family entertainment venues was at its end.

Bedroxx, in the industrial area off West Ina Road and North Camino Martin, announced that after 17 years in business, it was shutting its doors for good. Employees who answered the phone Sunday said the bowling alley would remain open through Jan. 31, but Blue 42 sports bar served its last order of wings and cold beer on Sunday.

The owners could not be reached for comment and the Facebook post offered no explanation for the decision, although the employee cited a drastic rent hike.

Bedroxx opened in early 2003, taking over the cavernous space at 4385 W. Ina Road that had been home to the troubled New West and Gotham nightclubs. Those bars closed in early 2002 following years of violent incidents that included a number of shootings.

Bedroxx was the second bowling alley to take up residence in that space and it and the adjacent Hooters did well for years, until the state closed Ina Road in early 2017 for the $148 million Ina Road improvement project.