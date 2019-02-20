NIGHTLIFE
Wendigo Crossing — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Rock, pop, blues and country from 60s through today. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. March 1. Free. 887-9027.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Limbre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. March 1 and 8. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
State Of Mind — The Edge Bar. Classic rock. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. March 2. Free. 887-9027.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. March 4. Free. 775-2337.
Mardi Gras Celebration — Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Food and drink specials, tarot card readings, face painting, live entertainment, Arizona’s largest King Cake, and more. 4-10 p.m. March 5. $3. 662-8848.
Connie Brannock Quintet — Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Manny Brito, Rich Katz, Danny Brito, Evan Arredondo and Gary Love. 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 6. Free. 628-8533.
Area 51 — The Edge Bar. Classic rock, blues, 60s and up. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. March 8. Free. 887-9027.