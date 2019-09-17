CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Jazz Series — Lookout Bar and Grille, Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road. Silk and Soul. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 26. Free. 797-3959.
RoadrunnersJazzBand — Wilbur's Restaurant, Viscount Hotel, 4855 E. Broadway. New Orleans style, roots, dance and jazz incubator. 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 25. Free. 833-2644.
Angelo Versace: Pianist — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Jazz. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 27. Free. 900-7166.
Key Ingredients of African Soul — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Pan-African. Family friendly. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 28. $5. 207-2429.
Luis Fonsi — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Vida world tour. 8-11 p.m. Sept. 28. $30. 1-855-765-7829.
Around the Brass World in 80 minutes — St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Monsoon Brass Quintet. 2-4 p.m. Sept. 29. $20. 222-7277.
Popular, rock, country
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. An all-star 7-piece band, as well as six vocalists. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 26 and Oct. 3. $23.95. 529-1000.
The Titan Valley Warheads — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Bluegrass and western. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Free. 207-2429.
Carnivaleros — Monterey Court. Blend of Tex-Mex, zydeco, blues, rock and desert swing. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 27. $5. 207-2429.
Hot Stuff: A Salute to the Music of Donna Summer — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 27. $24-$34. 547-3040.
Concert Series — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Bring chairs. 5-8 p.m. Sept. 28. Free. 797-3959.
Totally 80's — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 28. $25. 529-1000.
Lisa Morales Band — Hotel Congress Plaza Patio, 300 E. Congress St. Southwest sound. 7-9:45 p.m. Sept. 28. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. 622-8848.
Dueling Pianos, A Sing-Along Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. An interactive musical experience where you request the songs in the show. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 29. $16. 529-1000.
Sunday Blues and BBQ, Hans Olson, Tom Walbank — Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza. Mellow folk ballads to growling boogie blues. 4-7 p.m. Sept. 29. $5. 622-8848.
Mariachi Extravaganza — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Festive celebration that pays tribute to the fiestas patrias and revolution of Mexico. A night filled with music, folklorico dancing and local favorites. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 30. $22.95. 886-9428.
Pure Yanni: Piano and Intimate Conversation — Fox Tucson Theatre. Join the opportunity to talk with him directly and experience his music. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 1. $49.50-$139.50. 547-3040.