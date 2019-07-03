CONCERTS
Popular, rock, country
Golden Oldies: A Rock and Roll Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Relive those rockin’ days of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. 6-8 p.m. July 11 and 18. $23.95. 529-1000.
Touch of Grey — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Classic rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 11. Free. 207-2429.
An Evening with Marilyn Monroe — The Gaslight Music Hall. Janée Page pays homage. 6-8 p.m. July 13. $25. 529-1000.
Terra Voce — St Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Flute and cello with virtuosity, conversational style of presentation, diverse musical styles and genre expanding programs. 2-4 p.m. July 14. $20; free for students with ID. 222-7277.
Paul Green and the Midnight Blue — Monterey Court. Blues. 6-9 p.m. July 14. Free. 207-2429.
Surf's Up: Beach Boys Tribute — The Gaslight Music Hall. 6-8 p.m. July 14. $30. 529-1000.
Hot Blues and Brews Tuesday — The Gaslight Music Hall. Including Grams & Krieger with Ralph Gilmore and The Bad News Blues Band. Tastings and specials by a local brewery. 6-8 p.m. July 16. $13.50. 886-9428.
Dream Lover: A Tribute to Bobby Darin — The Gaslight Music Hall. Robert Shaw with a swingin' live band. 6-8 p.m. July 19. $30. 886-9428.