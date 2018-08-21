Thursday
Tucson Metaphysics Fair — Best Western Inn Suites Foothills, 6201 N. Oracle Road. Psychic readers, mediums, angel readings, Reiki and spiritual healings, past life, astrology, numerology, tarot, palmistry, stone readings, human design, vendors. Various prices for readings and healings. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 26. Free. 579-8930.
Antique, Vintage, and Collectable Book Fair — Inside Foothills, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Antique, vintage, and collectable book fair benefitting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 26. Free. 975-2904.
Friday
Summer Night Markets — MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida Del Convento. A mix of vintage and handmade goods. 6-10 p.m. Aug. 31. Free. 461-1107.
Saturday
Artisans Market — Rincon Valley Farmers and Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail. Local artisans. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 1. Free. 591-2276.