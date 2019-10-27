All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Master Gardeners Presentation: Cool Season Vegetable Gardening — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Learn about both in- ground and raised bed approaches, and the key steps to successful vegetable and herb gardening in the cool season. Presented by Pima County Master Gardeners. 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 27. 594-5275. pima.bibliocommons.com.
FRIDAY
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.
SATURDAY
Herbalist — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. An expert from the Tucson Herbalist Collective will answer questions about the contemporary medicinal uses of the garden’s plants, including those in Mission Garden’s Moore Medicinal Garden. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 2. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org" target="_blank">tucsonsbirthplace.org.
Santa Catalina’s Bountiful Bazaar — Santa Catalina Catholic Church, 14380 N. Oracle Road. Local crafters and distributors. Get a start on holiday shopping. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2. 825-9611. santacatalinaparish.org.
Wild Fermentation, a class by John Slattery — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Slattery will be demonstrating and discussing the basics of lacto-fermentation, wild yeast starters, and a step-by-step process to achieve unique, tasty, and healthful combinations from a variety of fruits. There will be several samples for everyone to taste throughout the class. Teens and adults only. 9-11:30 a.m. Nov. 2. $50. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.