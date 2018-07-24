MCMT debuts Friday with 'Wizard of Oz'

Munchkin Mayor Jordan Rivero, wearing hat, and Munchkin Barrister Mathew Balicki huddle together as they await the Wicked Witch of the West during a rehearsal of Marana Community Music Theater’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.”
Greylyn Zurita, right, watches musical director Sarah Ross as the cast works through a number for the upcoming performance. Ross say she was “really, really happy” when 45 people, double her expectations, showed up to start the Marana Community Music Theatre.
Marana Community Music Theater is introducing itself this weekend with its first musical performance of “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Friday, July 27, at the Marana High School Auditorium, 12000 W. Emigh Road.
MCMT, the brainchild of Marana High theater teacher Heidi Barker and the school’s choir director Sarah Ross, has been rehearsing since mid-June. It’s the first musical they have mounted, but not the first public performance.
Formed last fall, the group has performed a couple concerts including one in early June inspired by Shakespeare. MCMT is sponsored by the town of Marana Parks Department, which provides rehearsal space and other operations services.
MCMT is performing the concert version of “Oz,” which means there are no sets and very few costumes. Admission to Friday’s performance is $10 cash or check at the door.