You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

MCMT debuts Friday with 'Wizard of Oz'

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Wizard of Oz
Buy Now

Munchkin Mayor Jordan Rivero, wearing hat, and Munchkin Barrister Mathew Balicki huddle together as they await the Wicked Witch of the West during a rehearsal of Marana Community Music Theater’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

 Photos by Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Marana Community Music Theater is introducing itself this weekend with its first musical performance of “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Friday, July 27, at the Marana High School Auditorium, 12000 W. Emigh Road.

MCMT, the brainchild of Marana High theater teacher Heidi Barker and the school’s choir director Sarah Ross, has been rehearsing since mid-June. It’s the first musical they have mounted, but not the first public performance.

Formed last fall, the group has performed a couple concerts including one in early June inspired by Shakespeare. MCMT is sponsored by the town of Marana Parks Department, which provides rehearsal space and other operations services.

MCMT is performing the concert version of “Oz,” which means there are no sets and very few costumes. Admission to Friday’s performance is $10 cash or check at the door.

To learn more, visit facebook.com/MaranaCommunityMusicTheatre.

+5 
Buy Now

Jose Gonzalez, left, and Mathew Balicki, practice tossing “water” on the Wicked Witch of the West, Jessica Duran. The group’s first musical performance is Friday, July 27.
+5 
Buy Now

Musical director Sarah Ross, right, retreats to give Lullaby League’s Maya Peden, left, and Sevin Williams room to dance. Friday’s performance will be at Marana High School.
+5 
Buy Now

Delaney Harkins, left, and her twin sister Devin Harkins, perform as a pair of Munchkins for the Marana Community Music Theater's production of The Wizard of Oz, Wednesday July 12, 2018, Marana, Ariz.
+5 
Buy Now

Greylyn Zurita, right, watches musical director Sarah Ross as the cast works through a number for the upcoming performance. Ross say she was “really, really happy” when 45 people, double her expectations, showed up to start the Marana Community Music Theatre.
+5 
Buy Now

Director Heidi Barker talks with some of her cast just after the end of rehearsals for the Marana Community Music Theater's production of The Wizard of Oz, Wednesday July 12, 2018.
+5 
Buy Now

Sarah Rosthenhausler sings from the books as the cast rehearses for the Marana Community Music Theater's production of The Wizard of Oz, Wednesday July 12, 2018.
Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Cathalena E. Burch