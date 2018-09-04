FITNESS
Martial arts/meditation/Tai chi
Morning Meditation — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Restore, renew, reconnect with simple meditation and breathing exercises that lead to inner calm and peace. Ages 18 and up. 8:15-8:45 a.m. Mondays and Fridays. Free, donations appreciated. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Tai Chi for Health — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. Register at events@heatherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sept. 10-27. $50 for six classes. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Sun Style 73 Tai Chi — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. The parent form for Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention, this class continues on from Part 2 and is for those who already know the 40 forms of that program. 11 a.m.-noon. Sept. 10. $36. 742-4600. webcms.pima.gov.
Tai Chi for Health - TCA2 and Sun73 — Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley. Focus on Part 2 of Paul Lam's Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention program as well as the Sun 73 Forms. 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Mondays. $65 for nine weeks. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi For Arthritis-Part 2 — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center. A program for those who have learned The Basic 6 and Advanced 6 exercises in the Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention programs. This class goes into 9 additional moves to complete the entire Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention program. Register at webcams.pima.gov. 12:15-1:15 p.m. Sept. 10. $27. 742-4600.
Tai Chi for Health — Resurrection Lutheran Church. Safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 1-2 p.m. Mondays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Kids Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Learn the historical and cultural aspect while developing balance, motor coordination, speed and strength. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays; 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. $10. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Mixed-Level Capoeira Martial-Arts for Kids — Studio Axé, 2928 E. Broadway. Learn the basics of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Tucson Capoeira intro class — Movement Culture. Introduction to the four core expressions of Capoeira: Movement, music, philosophy, and history. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays; 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Tai Chi for Health — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Beginner Capoeira for Kids — Studio Axé. Learn the fundamentals of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Mixed-Level Capoeira for Kids — Studio Axé. Children learn the basics of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Xingyiquan — Descending Dragon Health Center, 3461 E. Speedway. Internal martial arts share common principles such as non-oppostition of greater force, using leverage and structural alignment to maximize the bodies ability to generate force, and a mind-body connection. Ages 16 and up. 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $75. 404-4869. descendingdragon.weebly.com.
Tai Chi for Fall Prevention — Casas Adobes Congregational Church, 6801 N. Oracle Road. Improve balance as you build muscle strength, relieve pain, reduce stress and improve lifestyle. May be done standing or seated. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 5, 12 and 19. $10 a month; $35 a month. 742-4600.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center. Chair class that works on leg strength, flexibility and fitness. 1-2 p.m. Sept. 12. $30 for five classes. 465-2890.
Tucson Capoeira Beginners Class — Movement Culture. Brazilian martial arts. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Exercise with JCC: Qigong — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Slow rhythmic movements to increase balance/muscle strength and reduce stress. Registration required. 9-10 a.m. Sept. 13. Free. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Tai Chi for Health and Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8501 E. Broadway. Reduce stress with safe, gentle exercise to improve balance, range of motion and flexibility. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Beginning Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center. A gentle form of Sun Style Tai chi emphasizing joint-safe moves, agile steps and Qigong breathing. Increase muscle strength, improve immune function and gain mental focus all while improving balance to prevent falls. 11 a.m.-noon. Sept. 14. $36. 742-4600. webcms.pima.gov.
Qigong — Descending Dragon Health Center. A low impact movement practice that places emphasis on breath, posture, and intent. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 404-4869. descendingdragon.weebly.com.
Intro to Capoeira — Studio Axé. Learn the basics of Capoeira. Noon-1:15 p.m. Saturdays; 7-8:15 p.m. Mondays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Yoga
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd. Safe place to explore your body, breath and mind through yoga without worrying about what you can or can't do or how you look trying to do it. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Gentle and Restorative Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. For all students seeking the benefits of a relaxing, gentle and restorative practice. Ages 18 and up. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Yoga Wednesdays — Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Life-enhancing yoga. 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Free. 888-1000. facebook.com.
Gentle Yoga: Teen Edition — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Program inspires all body types and capabilities to live well within our bodies. 4-5 p.m. Sept. 13. Free. 594-5305. library.pima.gov.
Yoga Fridays — Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway. A free, beginner-friendly Hatha style class. 9-10:30 a.m. Fridays. Free. 325-1554. facebook.com.
Tibetan Yoga — Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3810 E. Monte Vista Drive. Particularly suitable as a preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. 10-11 a.m. Sept. 15. $5. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Tibetan Yoga — Rancho Center, 3400 E. Speedway. A preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $5, donations appreciated. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Cat Yoga — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. Bring a mat, we'll provide the cats. Register in advance. Ages 16 and up. 1-2:15 p.m. Sept. 16. $15. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Restorative Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Deep restorative work improves range of motion and joint mobility, reduces pain and the effects of stress. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Sundays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Get your walking shoes
Step for Pets — Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church St. Non-timed endurance challenge. Attempt the challenge and climb all 1,308 steps. We will have a half route for those who don’t wish to climb through the entire arena. Kids welcome. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 15. $30. 321-3704.