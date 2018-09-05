At the World Trade Center, 2,763 died after the two planes slammed into the twin towers. That figure includes 343 firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority police officers who were struggling to complete an evacuation of the buildings and save the office workers trapped on higher floors.
At the Pentagon, 189 people were killed, including 64 on American Airlines Flight 77, the airliner that struck the building. On Flight 93, 44 people died when the plane crash-landed in Pennsylvania.
For those of us who can remember, the memories of where we were while watching the events unfold are everlasting. This day forever changed our lives. These events are being held to honor those we lost, survived and their families.
EVENTS
Annual 9/11 Memorial Run — Old Pueblo Harley Davidson, 7503 E. 22nd St. First bike out at 9 a.m. from Old Pueblo Harley Davidson; last bike in 3 p.m. at American Legion Post No. 52, 12 Theater Drive in Sierra Vista. Music, food, drinks and vendors. Preregister at Old Pueblo Harley Davidson, Tucson Harley Davidson or 911NeverForgetUs.org. Proceeds to benefit 911 Memorial Foundation Building Fund. Sept. 8. $20/rider, $5/passenger, $5 extra card.
Never Forgotten Tower Challenge: Keynote Dinner — Site 17 Event Center, 840 E. 17th St. James Gagliano, CNN law enforcement analyst, would have been at ground zero on Sept. 11 but for a dental appointment. He arrived as the first tower fell. He led a team of investigators gathering remains and evidence at the site for several months after the attacks. 5:30 p.m. registration; 6 p.m. dinner. Sept. 10. $35. 911TowerChallengeFoundation.org.
9/11 Tower Challenge — University of Arizona Football Stadium, 1 National Championship Drive. Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The World Trade Center’s Twin Towers each consisted of 110 floors and 2,071 steps, and each year thousands of people across Arizona walk, climb and run the stairs to remember. First responders (fire/police/military) and family members can take part. Check website or call for full details. Open to the public. Register online at 911TowerChallengeFoundation.org 6:30 a.m. Sept. 11. 329-2462.
Southern VA Center — Rose Garden Courtyard, 3601 S. Sixth Ave. A moment of silence followed by the national anthem. 7:45-8 a.m. Sept. 11. 629-1819.
First Responders Appreciation Block Party — Mountain View Retirement Village, 7900 N. La Cañada Drive. Complimentary barbecue lunch. Oro Valley Police K-9, Pima County SWAT Team, Golder Ranch Fire Deparment and other first responders. Golder Ranch Fire District Chief Randy Karrer, Sheriff Mark Napier, Mayor Satish Hiremath and St. Mark’s celebration singers. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 11. 299-3350.
9/11 Memorial Blood Drive — Northwest Fire District: Training Center, 5125 W. Camino de Fuego. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments take priority, so don’t delay and make yours today. For an appointment, you may: Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: nwfire in the red “Find a Blood Drive” box at the top right. Press “Select” to schedule an appointment at Northwest Fire District Training Center. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 11.