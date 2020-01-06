Memphis soul musician Booker T brings new album, book to the Rialto Theatre

You're guaranteed to learn a lot more about Memphis soul musician Booker T. Jones at the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., this Friday, Jan. 10.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee behind such hits as "Green Onions" and "Hip Hug-Her" is coming to town to promote his latest album, "Note by Note," but also his memoir, "Time is Tight," which follows the organist from his days as a Stax Records house band musician to his years leading the MGs.
Jones will start the evening with a reading from his book and a question-and-answer session. He'll follow that up by performing a mix of greatest hits and latest tracks, and finish off with a meet-and-greet at the end.
The show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are $29-$50 through the Rialto box office, 740-1000 or rialtotheatre.com.