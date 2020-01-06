Memphis soul musician Booker T brings new album, book to the Rialto Theatre

Memphis soul musician Booker T brings new album, book to the Rialto Theatre

  • Updated

Booker T returns to Tucson to promote his latest album, "Note by Note" and his memoir, "Time is Tight."

 Piper Ferguson

You're guaranteed to learn a lot more about Memphis soul musician Booker T. Jones at the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., this Friday, Jan. 10. 

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee behind such hits as "Green Onions" and "Hip Hug-Her" is coming to town to promote his latest album, "Note by Note," but also his memoir, "Time is Tight," which follows the organist from his days as a Stax Records house band musician to his years leading the MGs. 

Jones will start the evening with a reading from his book and a question-and-answer session. He'll follow that up by performing a mix of greatest hits and latest tracks, and finish off with a meet-and-greet at the end. 

The show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are $29-$50 through the Rialto box office, 740-1000 or rialtotheatre.com.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News