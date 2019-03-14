VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Openings
Mid Mod Ceramics: Arizona Part 1 — Sunshine Shop Tucson, 2934 E. Broadway. The first in a series of exhibitions featuring local midcentury modern ceramicists. This on-going series will focus on the Southwest’s historic significance during this cultural period. March 24-May 5. Reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 23. 389-4776. sunshineshoptucson.com.
Et Cetera
Art as a Way of Knowing the Santa Cruz River with Lee Ann Woolery — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Learn the place-based stories of this unique riparian system and how to translate the stories to a visual language. Pre-registration required. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 22. $102. 398-9571. ecoartexpeditions.com.
Art + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon — Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road. To improve coverage of gender, feminism and the arts on Wikipedia. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 22. 621-7869. ccp.arizona.edu.
UA Museum of Art Talk: Not Just Chalk - The Brilliant Art of Pastel — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. The beauty, versatility and power of the pastel medium is revealed in portrait, still-life, landscape and genre artworks spanning 175 years. For adults. 2-3 p.m. March 22. 594-5580.
Mixed Media-Paper with Annie Allen — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Allen leads class using mother nature as inspiration to develop a storyboard on canvas. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 23 and 24. $350. 398-2371.
Artist Demonstration: The Magic of Metal Clay — Desert Artisans' Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road. Lyle Rayfield, Tucson jeweler demonstrates the transformation of silver clay to naturalistic silver jewelry. 10 a.m.-noon. March 23. 722-4412. desertartisansgallery.com.
Call to Artists — WomanKraft Art Center, 388 S. Stone Ave. Call for upcoming exhibit “Drawing Down the Muse.” Show runs April 6-May 25. This is the 28th annual women’s only exhibit by and for local women artists. All mediums and subject matter accepted. Deadline for submissions is March 23. 629-9976 Ext. 3. womankraft.org.
Plein Air Sketching — Tubac Center of the Arts. Mixed media class using pencil, water-soluble graphite, pen/ink wash, watercolor pencils and watercolors. 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. March 29-31. $400. 398-2371.
Studio Night: Invasion of the Arts — Bookmans East, 6230 E. Speedway. Create an extraterrestrial painting. Supplies provided. Reserve your seat by e-mailing eastevents@bookmans.com. 6-8 p.m. March 29. 748-9555. bookmans.com.