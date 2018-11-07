HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed — Group discussion and support. 884-4570.
- The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
- Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. widowedtowidowed.org.
- Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 13. widowedtowidowed.org.
Parkinson's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla. Share information to better understand the condition and explore activities that enhance living with this disease. 2-3 p.m. Nov. 13. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Mime Over Matter — PWR!Gym | Parkinson Wellness Recovery, 140 W. Fort Lowell Road. Learn mime techniques with Rob Mermin as a method coping with Parkinson's movement limitations. 4-5:30 p.m. Nov. 15. 591-5346. pwr4life.org.
Riding the Caregiving Roller Coaster — Diamond Ventures Community Room at the Habitat for Humanity, 3501 N. Mountain Ave. Learn the myths, challenges and experiences of being a caregiver. With new insight, coping skills and tools, create a plan of care to gain strength and clarity. For anyone caring for a family member or friend. Call or email to register. No walk-ins. 1-4:30 p.m. Nov. 16. $30. 400-0274.
Walk With A Doc — Rillito River Park - Swan and Camp Lowell Entrance, Ramada on South Bank East of Swan Road. Dr. Laurie Dodd will discuss lifestyle medicine. 8-9:30 a.m. Nov. 17. 795-7985. walkwithadoc.org.