Missing opera and comedy shows? Two chances this weekend to get your fix

You might want to put the kiddos to bed before the troupe hits the virtual stage for the "Uncensored Show" at 9:30 p.m. Expect some ribald humor, perhaps a few curse words and big belly laughs.

"Uncensored" features Allana Erickson-Lopez, Anna Lepa, Susie Carey, Jessica Spenny, Crago, Sparks and host Barlow, with special guests Big Daddies. That would be the father duo of seasoned improv'ers Matt Beaudry and Michael Pierce, who have seven kids between them and just love giving you their perspectives on parenting.

Again, admission is free but tips are appreciated. Register for the Zoom code at tinyurl.com/yyzdp7tj

Opera meets telenovela

If we were in "normal" times, members of the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra and its conductor, Linus Lerner, would be in Mexico about now, presenting operas and hosting vocal competitions as part of Lerner's annual San Luis Opera Festival.

But these are not normal times. The orchestra has been on hold since its last live performance in March and its conductor is stuck in his native Brazil, where he has been waiting out the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.