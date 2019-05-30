VISUAL ARTS
Printing Without A Press: Monotype Fun Playshop with Barbara Kuzara — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Using a rolling pin and wooden spoon you will learn to produce monotypes without a press. All necessary materials are included. Bring any brushes, stencils, stamps and other materials you want to play with. Bring an apron. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 8. $40. 1-602-526-5781. kuzarastudio.com.
Shy Artists' Show — SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway. Frank Rose will show his Catalina Mountain paintings. June 13-July 21. Reception: 5-7 p.m. June 22. Free. 299-7294. southernazwatercolorguild.com.
DeGrazia's 110th Birthday Celebration — DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road. Free cake and ice cream. Stroll through the 10-acre gallery grounds to see the art and architecture of Arizona's acclaimed artist as we celebrate his birth in the copper mining camp of Morenci on June 14, 1909. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 14. Free. 299-9191. degrazia.org.