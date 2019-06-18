Storm chasers, this one’s for you.
It’s also for weather geeks who rejoice when the monsoons hit our Sonoran Desert.
MonsoonCon is a one-day event that brings together weather enthusiasts and professionals to talk about everything from how to read the clouds to photographing lightning and keeping safe while you’re doing it.
Among the speakers are Greg McCown, known for his gorgeous photos of the Sonoran Desert; John Sirlin, who has been chasing storms for more than 28 years; Jeremy Perez, another storm chaser; and meteorologists John Henz and Emily Carpenter.
It’s 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. Registration is $15.
For more information, head to monsooncon.org