Lightning and ocotillo meet as a late evening storm moves across Oro Valley toward the Tucson Mountains. MonsoonCon offers lessons from experts on photographing the monsoon.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star 2018

Storm chasers, this one’s for you.

It’s also for weather geeks who rejoice when the monsoons hit our Sonoran Desert.

MonsoonCon is a one-day event that brings together weather enthusiasts and professionals to talk about everything from how to read the clouds to photographing lightning and keeping safe while you’re doing it.

Among the speakers are Greg McCown, known for his gorgeous photos of the Sonoran Desert; John Sirlin, who has been chasing storms for more than 28 years; Jeremy Perez, another storm chaser; and meteorologists John Henz and Emily Carpenter.

It’s 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. Registration is $15.

For more information, head to monsooncon.org

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Kathleen Allen at kallen@tucson.com or 573-4128. On Twitter: @kallenStar

Tags

Reporter

Kathleen has covered the arts for the Star for 20 years. Previously, she covered business, news and features for the Tucson Citizen. A near-native of Tucson, she is continually amazed about the Old Pueblo's arts scene and feels lucky to be covering it.