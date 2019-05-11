Just before comedian George Lopez was about to go on the AVA at Casino del Sol stage Saturday night, Mother Nature pulled a fast one, delivering lightening, thunder and rain.
The 5,000-seat venue called off Lopez's "The Wall" show, which is based on his 2017 HBO special of the same name.
In a Facebook post at 9 p.m., AVA officials said refunds would be offered.
"Due to inclement weather conditions, we regret to inform everyone that we will be cancelling the George Lopez show at AVA Amphitheater this evening. We will try to reschedule the show if possible. All credit card purchases will be immediately refunded, please allow your banking institution up to 7 days to release the funds back to you. For cash purchases, you will need to bring the tickets and the receipt with the order number on it to the Casino Gift Shop near Moby's at Casino Del Sol to receive a full refund. We apologize for any inconvenience."