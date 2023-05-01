Two films about boxers, an apocalyptic look at America through the lens of a child, a playground dance-off with childhood frenemies and a thriller set on a remote mountaintop will be screened as part of the 2023 “I Dream in Widescreen“ student film showcase on Saturday, May 6.

The 18th edition of the screening for undergraduate thesis films comes two months after the University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television announced plans to eliminate its BFA musical theater program, focusing more resources on the more popular film and television programs.

It also comes two years after the UA set a record in 2021 for its student films getting festival invites including Faye Ruiz’s “The Lights Are On, No One’s Home” that was distributed nationally through Dedza Films/Kino Lorber. The UA over the past three editions of “I Dream in Widescreen” has had more than 50 films selected by national and international film festivals.

The 2023 “I Dream in Widescreen” will feature 13 shorts that will be judged by a jury of UA film school alumni: Sundance Institute archives and collections Associate Director Tanya De Angelis; Loft Cinema Program Director Jeff Yanc; and award-winning indie producer Neal Edelstein (“Mulholland Drive,” “The Ring”).

The films and the filmmakers are:

“Dear Ivy,” by Sean-David Ta: Sylvain attempts to share an important truth with their grandma, but will it come too late?

Ryan Ramsey’s “Deserted”: A rock climber fights for his life on a remote mountaintop as he is being stalked by an unknown creature.

Anna Gabriella Agosto’s “Light Up Lulu”: Frenemies in the schoolyard takes on new meaning as a girl with new shoes challenges the coolest girls on the block in a dance off.

Sophie Fragen’s “Minus 1, Plus 1”: A girl tricks her best friend into attending a somber family gathering that turns out to be more than she bargained for.

Brett Jones’s “Old Times Not Forgotten”: Modern day civil war through the eyes of a teenage orphan.

Tatiana Hernandez’s “Pétalos”: A young woman mourning the loss of her parents wakes up in a strange land and encounters a mysterious figure that tries to convince her to stay.

Kaleigh Brown’s “Sunbeam”: A young scientist must protect the plants she’s devoted her life to as her intrusive boss pieces together the true nature of her research.

Hadas Bar’s “The Art of Leaving Home”: A stubborn young woman wants to see the world, but she must first get over the Jewish guilt placed upon her by her overcritical grandmother.

Myles Gordon’s “The Rematch”: A once promising amateur boxer is at a crossroads as he considers leaving behind his life in the ring.

Zack Richardson’s “The Rise of Ronnie:” A man past his fighting prime hires a documentary crew to film his often funny and quixotic quest to prove he’s a boxer destined for greatness.

Jason Lee’s “The Wizard No More”: A child and his magical sidekick find solace in their forbidden dreams for a better life in a land where dreams go to die.

Megan Hurley’s “Thistle”: An animated tale of a family of rabbits caught raiding their grumpy neighbor’s vegetable garden, prompting the runt of the litter to step up to save her family.

Chloe Pesso’s “Unconditional”: Mother-daughter drama ensues as a distraught teen contends with her absentminded mother in a fight to mend their relationship.

Other notable UA films that have gone onto film festival fame include Martin Olloren’s “Twixxx,” which won the Best Performances award at the LGBTQ+ Toronto Film Festival; Hunter Snider’s “True Tall Tales with Bun H. Butler,” screened at the Houston Comedy Film Festival that also won Best Comedy Film at the Portland Comedy Film Festival; and Alexandra Cerna’s 2021 film “Treasures Beneath My Tree,” which has gone on to be screened at festivals in France, Switzerland, India and Australia as well as the U.S. with the Children’s Film Festival Seattle “Best of the Fest” national tour.