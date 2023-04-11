Independent films featuring images and voices of diverse cultures from around the world will be the focus of this year’s Arizona International Film Festival.

For the 31st annual event, 30 feature films and 70 shorts from 20 countries will be screened from April 19 to 30 at various venues, including The Screening Room, the Mercado Festival Grounds at the Mercado Annex, the Loft Cinema, Main Gate Plaza, Hotel Congress Plaza and more.

Opening up the festivities will be “The Warm Season” at the Mercado Annex Festival Grounds, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, on April 19 at 7:30 p.m. The sci-fi drama about human-extraterrestrial contact impresses with humor and heart, organizers said. Admission is $10.

This year there is a strong representation in Native American-directed films, including: “The Nature of Healing,” about the Mohawk Institute, Canada’s first Indian residential school; “Imagining the Indian,” which covers the fight against Native American mascots; and “Gift of Fear,” a coming of age story that revolves around the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

Outdoor screenings at the Mercado Annex will include documentary films about healing combat dogs with PTSD (April 26), a Chinese double-amputee climber who reached the summit of Mount Everest (April 27), and an animated feature from Hungary about an Indigenous creation myth (April 28).

“The festival always produces exciting surprises, challenging subject matter and a bountiful repertoire of films you won’t find anywhere else,” a news release said. “Many of the films screened go on to win prestigious awards, including Oscars and national recognition.”

As part of the film fest, there will be free Zoom panels for filmmakers and the public about making films in Arizona, cinematography, documentary filmmaking, Indigenous filmmaking and Canadian cinema, organizers said.

The event aims to serve as a venue for independent filmmakers searching for an independent audience.

Over the years, the Arizona International Film Festival has shown more than 3,200 films from 100 countries worldwide to more than 172,000 film lovers of all ages.

Single admission tickets are available for $10 through filmfestivalarizona.com. Saver passes, which cover six admissions for $30, are available, as are all-access passes for $100. Saver and all-access passes can only be purchased in person at the Mercado Annex box office on April 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. and The Screening Room box office, 127 E. Congress, starting April 20 from 6 to 9 p.m.