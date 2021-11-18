Arizona Opera's film 'The Copper Queen' now streaming

Wonderful score: Composer Clint Borzoni, whom Arizona Opera commissioned for the work, has written some wonderfully lush and sometimes dark and brooding music with nods to Western tunes. But the music maintains an undercurrent of hope as John de los Santos' story unfolds one crushing disappointment and harsh rebuke after another. The score also includes a number of duets that were lush and effective.

Impressive filmmaking: It is hard watching this movie to think that this is a first for Arizona Opera. It is truly a beautiful film that also feels like a traditional opera. That’s largely due to Manley Films and veteran opera director Crystal Manich, making her feature film directing debut. Manich employed the same techniques she would have used in a live staged production in the film, including using lighting and shadows to transition from 1910 to 2010. She also kept the action to a single room so that it felt like you were watching it at Tucson Music Hall.