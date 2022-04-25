 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Celebrate May the Fourth in Tucson with 'Star Wars' dubbed in Navajo

Watch Han Solo, Chewbacca, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker battle the Galactic Empire while speaking the traditional Navajo language of Diné Bizaad in “Star Wars in Navajo,” an adaptation of the original “Star Wars” at The Loft Cinema, May 4.

 © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization.

True fans of the original “Star Wars,” the kind that attend events on May 4, the unofficial holiday for “Star Wars” enthusiasts across the globe, are also the kind to know every line from every scene of the 1977 sci-fi classic.

They can tell you the exact moment in the film when Han Solo, knee-deep in galactic garbage, shares “I got a bad feeling about this,” and when Darth Vader chokes out an admiral of the Imperial Navy with his mind after finding his lack of faith, “disturbing.”

They’ve seen it all, over and over again. So why not take them to experience “Star Wars” in a whole new light: dubbed in Diné Bizaad, the traditional language of the Navajo people.

On Wednesday, May 4, The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway, will be offering a free screening of “Star Wars in Navajo,” an adapted version of “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope,” dubbed entirely in the Navajo language.

Star Wars, Episode 4

The project, spearheaded by Manuelito Wheeler, director of the Navajo Nation Museum, was completed in 2013 on the Navajo Nation, with the blessing and cooperation from Lucasfilm and its parent company, Walt Disney Studios.

Wheeler would go on to dub other movies, including Disney’s 2003 animated film, “Finding Nemo,” into Diné Bizaad.

“Star Wars: Episode IV” begins at 7:30 p.m. Reservation Sensation Frybread will be on-site starting at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit loftcinema.org/film/star-wars-in-navajo

Related to this story

