Community class teaches about films, television shot in Tucson

The deserts of Southern Arizona were gracing the silver screen long before movie fans could hear people talk in film.
Tucson made its backdrop debut during the silent film era, in movies such as "The Girl Stage Driver," which debuted in 1914, and "The Mine With the Iron Door," a 1924 adaptation of Tucson author Harold Bell Wright's book of the same name.
The city's access by railway and its proximity to Mexico has historically made it an ample spot for film crews, said Jennifer Jenkins, who teaches film history at the University of Arizona.
"Silent films were shot here pre-Hollywood," Jenkins said. "There would be these small companies that were almost like theater companies. They would go out and shoot and hope to sell to a distributor."
Jenkins will explain those early days of film in Tucson, then take community members right through to modern movies shot in town in "Celluloid Desert: Tucson in Cinema History," a community class being offered by the University of Arizona College of Social and Behavioral Sciences and The Loft Cinema.
Each Tuesday starting on March 9, Jenkins will cover a different topic relating to movies and television shot in town, from silent films to Westerns, with a one-hour, pre-recorded presentation on the subject and a one-hour live Zoom session, with clips, lecture time and discussion. Classes will run through April 6.
Jenkins previously taught on this topic as part of the UA College of Social and Behavioral Sciences' 2018 community classroom series, which was held each week at The Loft.
She has since adapted the class to virtual learning and added additional material, based on projects she has worked on over the last two years, including a study on the rise of movie theaters along Congress Street.
Jenkins said the class will be taught in chronological order. It will tackle the silent film era, Westerns at Old Tucson and Tucson as a crime scene in movies like "A Kiss Before Dying" with Robert Wagner and Virginia Leith.
The class will cover iconic movies that were either set in Tucson or used Tucson as a stand-in for other Southwest cities, like in the 1996 Kevin Costner film, "Tin Cup."
"That movie is a definite crowd pleaser," Jenkins said. "It has Congress Hotel, Value Village, Fourth Avenue before the most recent street car."
Jenkins will look at television shows filmed in Tucson; the pilot for "The Fugitive," "Little House on the Prairie" and the 1974 lawyer drama "Petrocelli."
It will also delve into non-narrative footage, documentary films by Western Ways studios and movies shot by University of Arizona scholar Andrew Ellicott Douglass, who founded the discipline of dendrochronology, the study of dating trees by analyzing their ring patterns.
"He was a pretty terrible cameraman," Jenkins said. "He would not hold still. But it is fun to see the footage from the university going downtown. It is so verdant. There are trees everywhere. It looks like the Midwest."
Jenkins said a lot of information is packed into the series. She was happy to teach the class again to new students.
"Anybody asks me to talk about films and I am already there," she said.
