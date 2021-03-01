Community class teaches about films, television shot in Tucson

Jenkins previously taught on this topic as part of the UA College of Social and Behavioral Sciences' 2018 community classroom series, which was held each week at The Loft.

She has since adapted the class to virtual learning and added additional material, based on projects she has worked on over the last two years, including a study on the rise of movie theaters along Congress Street.

Jenkins said the class will be taught in chronological order. It will tackle the silent film era, Westerns at Old Tucson and Tucson as a crime scene in movies like "A Kiss Before Dying" with Robert Wagner and Virginia Leith.

The class will cover iconic movies that were either set in Tucson or used Tucson as a stand-in for other Southwest cities, like in the 1996 Kevin Costner film, "Tin Cup."

"That movie is a definite crowd pleaser," Jenkins said. "It has Congress Hotel, Value Village, Fourth Avenue before the most recent street car."

Jenkins will look at television shows filmed in Tucson; the pilot for "The Fugitive," "Little House on the Prairie" and the 1974 lawyer drama "Petrocelli."