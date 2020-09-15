 Skip to main content
COVID-19 forces film festival to push 2020 event to 2021

COVID-19 forces film festival to push 2020 event to 2021

Arizona International Film Festival

Last year's event feature the indie film “Apple Seed.” This year's event has been moved to next spring. 

 Courtesy of Arizona International Film Festival

The Arizona International Film Festival on Monday announced it will postpone its 29th annual event that was set to take place Oct. 1-12 to April 2021 in response to COVID-19.

The 29th annual event is now set for April 14-25, 2021, and the 30th annual festival will be moved to 2022.

“2020 has brought about some unexpected challenges and with the uncertainty still surrounding the status of COVID-19, we felt it was in the best interest of our filmmakers, audience, staff, and the local community to forgo a festival in 2020,” organizers said in a prepared statement.

The 29th annual event will feature more than 100 films from filmmakers representing more than 20 countries — films that festival director Giulio Scalinger described in a written statement as a "cinematic treasure trove."

The Arizona International Film Festival, which was started in 1990, is a project of the Tucson-based Arizona Media Arts Center.

 

